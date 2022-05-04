Man hit by car while trying to cross street in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in Tulare Tuesday night.Tulare police say it happened around 9 pm near Blackstone and Kern.Police say it appears the man was trying to cross Blackstone between Kern and Senora when he was hit.The driver of the car stayed on scene and is cooperating with authorities.An update on the man has not been released.