Tulare Police arrest McFarland man for murder of father at Prosperity Sports Park

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare Police say they have arrested the man who shot and killed 28-year-old Jesus Marquez on Saturday night.Christopher Gonzalez, 26, is from McFarland, but police arrested him in Shafter on Tuesday night.That's where the department's investigations unit and SWAT team surrounded a house, telling Gonzalez to come out.Police say he did so peacefully."They talked to a lot of people," said Tulare Police Sgt. Eddie Hinojosa, referring to the investigations unit. "They've been doing interviews for the last two or three days, ever since the incident occurred. And I think through gaining some cooperation, we were able to track him down to the address in Shafter."Hinojosa says the only known connection between Marquez and Gonzalez is that they exchanged words after a softball game a few weeks ago, though it's not clear what caused tempers to flare.But police think the incident may be the reason Gonzalez shot Marquez to death late Saturday night.Marquez was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Prosperity Sports Park.Family members say he had just finished playing in a softball tournament and was headed home.Marquez's brother Damian Marquez shared the following statement with Action News on Wednesday."I'd like to thank the Tulare Police Department for everything that it has done. The detectives have been working long hours to apprehend the suspect. We appreciate their efforts to bring justice. We hope to assist them in any way possible to guarantee justice is fully served. Grieving is a long process and we hope this is one step in helping our family heal.My brother was a victim of senseless gun violence. We will continue to be an advocate for him and do anything we can to help people avoid feeling the same pain and grief we are feeling."Police say the investigations unit deserves all the credit.They worked nonstop to find Marquez's killer."They're hard workers, and they're very diligent and tenacious," Hinojosa said. "And we take our hats off to the whole team for a job well done and bringing justice for the family."Tulare Police say they'll be sending their reports over to the district attorney's office for filing review by the end of the day.