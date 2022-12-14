Crash leads to shots fired in Tulare, police say

Officers say one of the vehicles in the crash was stolen and that the owners were trying to get their car back.

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare police are investigating a car crash and shooting.

It started as a report of gunshots just before 12:30 Wednesday morning at Tulare Avenue and Cross Street.

Moments later, police learned of a crash in the area.

That's when a suspect from the other vehicle fired several shots at the owners and then ran away.

Police say no one was hurt.

Right now, they're looking for the suspects.

No description has been released.