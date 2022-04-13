Tulare police chief set to retire, search for new one begins

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Tulare is actively searching for a new police chief after Police Chief Wes Hensley announced his retirement. After 31 years with the city, his last day will be June 3rd.

"He has been a remarkable police chief for the city of Tulare," says Tulare Mayor Dennis Mederos.

Chief Hensley has been the chief since 2015.

Mederos says Hensley will help with the search for a new leader but also wants the community to take part in this big decision.

"We need to know what the public is looking for as far as a police chief is concerned," he said. "It gives our city manager the opportunity not only to hear from our retiring chief, myself and other councilmember but the public at large."

He says both internal and external candidates have a fair shot.

"We have three captains as potential candidates and we're open to applications from individuals outside the department," Mederos said.

The city's ultimate goal is to find the right fit.

"We are very satisfied with our current chief and someone in that mold would be an excellent example," Mederos said. "Someone who fits our community and someone who is perceived as the best possible selection under our circumstances."
