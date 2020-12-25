TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- South Valley police officers surprised residents in Tulare thanks to the kindness of a local businessman.
Tulare Police officers say a resident gave them $2,000 worth of $100 bills, and asked them to give them to the community.
On Tuesday, those officers went around to local shopping centers throughout the city to hand deliver the cash with a Christmas card.
As you just saw, community members were overjoyed by the special surprise just ahead of Christmas.
Tulare Police give away $100 bills to residents on Christmas Eve
