3 young women arrested in connection with Tulare murder

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare police have arrested three young women, including a teenager, in connection with a murder that happened last week.On June 5 just after 2 am, a victim was found in a car with gunshot wounds near North West St. and West Prosperity Ave. The victim, later identified as Nalen Peterson, died at the scene.Tulare police began investigating the incident as a homicide and appealed for help from the public to find the killers.On Friday, June 11, investigators arrested 19-year-old Stephanie Esqueda, of San Diego, 20-year-old Jacquelyn Hernandez of Tulare, and 21-year-old Alyssa Soto of Tulare.They say they are still looking for a fourth suspect who was also involved.This is the fourth homicide of the year in Tulare.Last year, there were a total of five homicides in all of 2020.