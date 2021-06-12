homicide

3 young women arrested in connection with Tulare murder

Tulare police say they are still looking for a fourth suspect who was also involved.
TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare police have arrested three young women, including a teenager, in connection with a murder that happened last week.

On June 5 just after 2 am, a victim was found in a car with gunshot wounds near North West St. and West Prosperity Ave. The victim, later identified as Nalen Peterson, died at the scene.

Tulare police began investigating the incident as a homicide and appealed for help from the public to find the killers.

On Friday, June 11, investigators arrested 19-year-old Stephanie Esqueda, of San Diego, 20-year-old Jacquelyn Hernandez of Tulare, and 21-year-old Alyssa Soto of Tulare.

They say they are still looking for a fourth suspect who was also involved.

This is the fourth homicide of the year in Tulare.

Last year, there were a total of five homicides in all of 2020.

