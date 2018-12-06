Tulare Police investigating drowning death of two infants at motel

A mother is being questioned by Tulare Police following the death of two infants at a motel.Police responded to a 911 call at about 7:45 Thursday morning for reports of a drowning at the Virginia Motor Lodge on K Street between Bardsley and Inyo AvenueWhen they arrived, police and medical personnel started CPR on the infants.They were rushed to a local hospital but died there.Police are working to get a warrant to search the motel room where the drowning occurred.Police have not released the ages or genders of the infants.This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.