Investigation underway after Tulare police officers shoot at man armed with knife

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after Tulare Police Officers were involved in a shooting.

Officers responded to a call at 3:15 p.m. in the area of Bardsley Avenue and Vetter Street.

When they arrived, officers made contact with the man armed with a knife.

Officials say then an officer-involved shooting occurred.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office will be investigating the shooting.

Officials say no additional information will be released at this time.

