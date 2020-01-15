Tulare Police searching for person of interest in fatal hit-and-run from last week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare Police are searching for a man in his 40's or 50's with a dark complexion and clean-shaven.Sergeant Ed Hinojosa says he's a person of interest in a fatal hit and run that took the life of 61-year-old Marcelino Escobedo.According to detectives, Escobedo was crossing Inyo street west of the D street intersection Thursday night around 6:30.As he made his way across, a driver slammed into him, never stopping.Police describe the vehicle that hit him as a light blue 1996 to 1998 Nissan Quest minivan."And it should have some major front end damage and possibly a broken windshield," Hinojosa said.Escobedo was taken to the hospital with major injuries and died four days later.Investigators are still not sure what the victim was doing in the area but say he could have possibly been jaywalking.But because the suspect took off, that person could now face felony charges."It might not have been his fault," Hinojosa said.Police are now using this as a reminder for pedestrians to use crosswalks and be more cautious after the sun goes down."Although you can see the headlights and the vehicles coming, they don't always see you, so use caution when you are crossing the streets, especially in the dark hours," Hinojosa said.Police say the suspect could face felony hit and run charges.Anyone who might know the person of interest is urged to call the Tulare Police Department.