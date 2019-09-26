molestation

Tulare Police searching man wanted for child molestation

Police say Armando Garcia is accused of rape, child molestation, possession of child pornography and is in violation of parole. (Tulare Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare Police are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted for several child molestation-related crimes.

Police say Armando Garcia is accused of rape, child molestation, possession of child pornography and is in violation of parole.

Garcia is from Tulare, but his whereabouts are unknown.

Anyone with information on where Garcia may be is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.
