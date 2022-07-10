Tulare Police investigating shooting that left 1 dead, 2 wounded

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead, and two others wounded on Saturday night.

According to the Tulare Police Department, there was a party at a house on Stoney Creek Street near Bardsley.

At about 7:45 pm, four to five shots were fired fired.

All of the victims are adult men, and two people have been taken into custody for questioning.

As of Sunday afternoon, the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.
