Tulare schools are two weeks away from starting distance learning

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- In Tulare, the 2020-2021 school year is exactly two weeks away.That's one week later than the original start date for Tulare city schools.But the district's superintendent said they wanted to start on the same day as the high school district, and also needed a little more time to prepare for pandemic-level learning."Option one is a blended learning schedule and option two is a long-term independent study program," Tulare City School District Superintendent Brian Hollingshead explained in a YouTube video.In the blended learning option, students will be split into a.m. and p.m. groups.A.M. will have live virtual instruction for three hours in the morning and independent learning in the afternoon.It's flipped for students in the p.m. group.If students are allowed to return to school in person, they'll stay in the same smaller groups so as to maintain social distance in the classroom."In either phase, daily instruction will be a combination of teacher guided and independent learning activities, attendance and participation will be monitored daily," Hollingshead said. "Frequent feedback and grading of learning activities will be provided. Progress reports and report cards will be issued each trimester."All Tulare public school families can also choose an option where their student doesn't return to school if in-person classes are allowed to resume.But regardless of what option they choose, all students take home a Chromebook and will have internet access."Just like anything, we'll keep improving on our service to our kids and distance learning, but I think the majority of our teachers are ready and have been ready to provide the service to our kids," Tulare Joint Union High School District Superintendent Tony Rodriguez said.Rodriguez says they'd like to get students back in the classroom as soon as possible, because they need to maintain strong relationships with their teachers and classmates."We're going to be doing a survey to assess where students are socially (and) emotionally so that we can identify-hopefully we can identify students that are having issues and we can address it with our team," Rodriguez said.