Tulare sheriff's asking for your help locating missing at-risk woman

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is requesting your help in finding a missing at-risk 54-year-old Cathleen Bauer Bender.She was last seen walking near a home on Lort Drive in Exeter at around 9 p.m. on September 13.Authorities say Bauer is possibly wearing a grey shirt, black pants with a gold design, black ankle boots, and several multi-colored bracelets. She is also possibly carrying a small suitcase with clothes inside.Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Violent Crimes Investigations Unit at (559) 802-9563. They can also call 24 hours a day at (559) 733-6218 or anonymously, by accessing the TipNow page at tcso@tipnow.com.