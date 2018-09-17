Tulare sheriff's asking for your help locating missing at-risk woman

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is requesting your help in finding a missing at-risk 54-year-old Cathleen Bauer Bender.

She was last seen walking near a home on Lort Drive in Exeter at around 9 p.m. on September 13.

Authorities say Bauer is possibly wearing a grey shirt, black pants with a gold design, black ankle boots, and several multi-colored bracelets. She is also possibly carrying a small suitcase with clothes inside.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Violent Crimes Investigations Unit at (559) 802-9563. They can also call 24 hours a day at (559) 733-6218 or anonymously, by accessing the TipNow page at tcso@tipnow.com.
