Tulare Sheriffs find dead pony tied to telephone pole

Tulare County sheriff's deputies have launched an animal cruelty investigation after finding a dead pony tied to a telephone pole.

They believe the animal died somewhere else, but someone left it tied on Saturday at Avenue 224 and Road 44.

Deputies say the pony had no signs of someone hitting it or attacking it, but they don't know the cause of death yet.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Detectives at the Tulare County Sheriff's Department via telephone at 1-800-808-0488 or anonymously at tcso@tipnow.com or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.
