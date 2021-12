TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down two vehicles believed to be involved in the shooting of a 12-year-old boy in Cutler.The shooting happened at Orosi and Railroad Drive.They say the 12-year-old was an active participant in the conflict.As deputies were on scene, the victim was dropped off at Kaweah Delta Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was life-flighted from there to Valley Children's Hospital.He is in critical condition at this time.The cars involved are a 2020 Blue Toyota Tacoma and a 2013 White Ford Escape.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.