Woman shot inside Tulare hotel room

Tulare police are investigating after a woman was found shot inside a hotel room on Tuesday morning.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare police are investigating after a woman was found shot inside a hotel room on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the Hampton Inn Hotel on Cherry Street and Prosperity Avenue around 2:30 am.

When police arrived, they found the woman inside a room suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Paramedics rushed her to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.

Officers have interviewed several witnesses and are working on getting a suspect description.

Investigators also reviewed surveillance footage from the hotel to see which direction the suspect left the scene.

This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with Action News for updates.
