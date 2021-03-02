Woman shot inside Tulare hotel room

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare police are investigating after a woman was found shot inside a hotel room on Tuesday morning.Officers were called to the Hampton Inn Hotel on Cherry Street and Prosperity Avenue around 2:30 am.When police arrived, they found the woman inside a room suffering from at least one gunshot wound.Paramedics rushed her to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been released.Officers have interviewed several witnesses and are working on getting a suspect description.Investigators also reviewed surveillance footage from the hotel to see which direction the suspect left the scene.