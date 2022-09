Man shot and killed in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died after a shooting in Tulare early Monday morning.

Tulare Police say it happened just before 3 am near West and San Joaquin.

When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was declared dead at the scene.

It is not known what led to the shooting at this time.

There is no suspect description.