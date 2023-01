Tulare County deputies investigating shooting in Goshen

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County deputies are investigating a shooting in Goshen early Monday morning.

Deputies say it happened on Harvest Avenue between Road 68 and Kame Drive shortly after 3:30 a.m.

It is not known how many people were injured at this time.

Deputies have the area blocked off as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a previous broadcast and will be updated.