Man hospitalized after shooting in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in Tulare early Monday morning.Officers responded at about 2:20 am to the parking lot of a shopping center on Bardsley Avenue and Spruce Street.Investigators found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting. It's unclear if the crime was gang-related.Police have not yet provided a possible suspect description.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.