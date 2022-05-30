shooting

Man hospitalized after shooting in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot in Tulare early Monday morning.

Officers responded at about 2:20 am to the parking lot of a shopping center on Bardsley Avenue and Spruce Street.

Investigators found the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting. It's unclear if the crime was gang-related.

Police have not yet provided a possible suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare Police Department.

