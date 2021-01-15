Walmart in Tulare shut down, shoppers flee as police respond to reports of shooting in parking lot

Terrified shoppers fled and businesses were closed off after reports of a shooting at the Walmart in Tulare on Thursday night.Tulare police say received several calls of a shooting in the parking lot of the store about 9 pm.No injuries have been reported so far but the area is still under active investigation.Police say they've already searched the parking lot and inside the Walmart for suspects.They are cautioning people there are many incorrect reports circulating about the incident on social media.Pictures and videos shared by witnesses show the area around the store cordoned off with police tape and several police units at the scene.Police are urging anyone with information to contact them at (559)686-3454.