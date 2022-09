21-year-old man hospitalized after early morning stabbing in Tulare

A 21-year-old man is in the hospital after being stabbed in Tulare early on Sunday morning.

The stabbing happened in the area of Road 36 and Avenue 216 just after midnight.

Tulare County detectives are investigating the incident.

If you have any information, please call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at 559-733-6218.