Tulare Union High School students recognized for STEM presentation

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of students in the South Valley took action this year - working to solve a real-life problem with the use of STEM and competing in a national contest.The team at Tulare Union High School presented their project to panelists as part of the "Samsung Solve For Tomorrow" contest.They were recognized as one of the 10 national finalists thanks to their technology which can help prevent traffic collisions.On Tuesday, they attended a live-streamed award ceremony to learn if they took home the top prize.While the team did not take home the top prize, they definitely had the Central Valley behind them cheering them on.