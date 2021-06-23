Tulare city leaders enforcing 'Stage 3' of water conservation ordinance

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of Tulare residents are facing water regulations.
City leaders say they are enforcing "Stage 3" of the water conservation ordinance.
That means placing people on "no water" schedules for certain days.
Residents are now limited to two days per week for outdoor irrigation, and no outdoor irrigation will be allowed at all from November through February.
There are also set watering times for those days that residents are allowed to do so.
Guidelines of the ordinance include the following:
DAILY WATERING GUIDELINESEven Addresses water only on Wednesday and SundayOdd Addresses water only on Tuesday and SaturdayNO watering on Mondays, Thursdays, or FridaysWatering times are only between 12am-4am, 9am-11am, and 10pm-12am on your watering dayWashing your car, truck, trailer, boat, etc. at your residence is allowed with a positive shut-off nozzleNO fundraising car washes
HOSING DOWNHosing down of sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, courts, patios, paved areas, etc. is NOT allowed, unless needed for public health and safety. A water exemption form is required
