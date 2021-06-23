Tulare city leaders enforcing 'Stage 3' of water conservation ordinance

DAILY WATERING GUIDELINES

Even Addresses water only on Wednesday and Sunday

Odd Addresses water only on Tuesday and Saturday

NO watering on Mondays, Thursdays, or Fridays

Watering times are only between 12am-4am, 9am-11am, and 10pm-12am on your watering day

Washing your car, truck, trailer, boat, etc. at your residence is allowed with a positive shut-off nozzle

NO fundraising car washes

HOSING DOWN

Hosing down of sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, courts, patios, paved areas, etc. is NOT allowed, unless needed for public health and safety. A water exemption form is required

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thousands of Tulare residents are facing water regulations.City leaders say they are enforcing "Stage 3" of the water conservation ordinance.That means placing people on "no water" schedules for certain days.Residents are now limited to two days per week for outdoor irrigation, and no outdoor irrigation will be allowed at all from November through February.There are also set watering times for those days that residents are allowed to do so.Guidelines of the ordinance include the following: