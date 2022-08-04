Water shutoffs to resume for Tulare residents behind on payments

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare residents could now have their water shut off if they haven't paid their bill.

Wednesday, the city resumed the shutoffs after the state ended its moratorium on water shutoffs due to financial impacts of the pandemic.

Anyone who is more than two months behind will need to pay their balance to keep their service from being stopped.

The city says it knows residents may still be experiencing economic hardships.

They can contact the utility's billing department to work out a payment plan.