Tulare Western High School basketball coach arrested for having sex with minor

BREAKING: Tulare Police have arrested 25-year-old Alec Denney, an assistant boys and girls bball coach at Tulare Western HS. He's accused of having sex with a student (under 16). @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/1sMCSg6L7G — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) October 29, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An assistant boys and girls basketball coach for Tulare Western High School was arrested after police say he had sex with a student who is under 16 years old.Alec Denney, 25, has been charged with sexual battery, sex with a minor, digital penetration and oral copulation, Tulare police say.The Tulare Joint Union High School District said Denney was a walk-on coach for the basketball teams and that they are working with the police department on the investigation.The district released the following statement: