Tulare Western High School basketball coach arrested for having sex with minor

Alec Denney, 25, has been charged with sexual battery, sex with a minor, digital penetration and oral copulation, Tulare police say.
BREAKING: Tulare Police have arrested 25-year-old Alec Denney, an assistant boys and girls bball coach at Tulare Western HS. He's accused of having sex with a student (under 16). @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/1sMCSg6L7G— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) October 29, 2020
The Tulare Joint Union High School District said Denney was a walk-on coach for the basketball teams and that they are working with the police department on the investigation.
The district released the following statement:
Tulare Joint Union High School District has recently learned of the arrest of a District employee, Alec Denney. Mr. Denney is employed by the District as a walk on girls and boys Basketball Coach.
The District takes the allegations against Mr. Denney very seriously and is continuing to work with the Tulare Police Department as they investigate this matter. While the District understands the need and desire for more information, there are specific laws that govern school districts that prohibit the District from sharing details of an ongoing personnel investigation.
The District remains committed to the safety and well-being of all of our students. All District staff receive regular training and guidance regarding the importance of maintaining appropriate relationships with students. The District encourages both students and staff to immediately report any perceived misconduct by an employee.
When the District learns of potential misconduct of an employee that may be criminal, it immediately reports the conduct to law enforcement. To that end, if anyone has any information regarding this matter, we encourage you to immediately report it to the District and the Tulare Police Department.