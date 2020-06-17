TulareWORKS office in Visalia closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The TulareWORKS District Office in Visalia has closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the Tulare County health department confirmed on Wednesday.Health officials say the employee began noticing symptoms and notified supervisors.The department said the agency, located on Dinuba Boulevard, has been closed for cleaning, and officials are working to contact employees who may have been exposed to the virus.Health officials said it does not appear that the person contracted the coronavirus from community spread.The Human Services Branch of the Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency now says employees who feel sick or show any symptoms of the virus should not go to work.TulareWORKS is part of the Tulare County Human Services Branch and the agency helps families apply for programs like CalFresh and Medi-Cal and also provides job skills training. It has been closed to the public since March due to the pandemic.