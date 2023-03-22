Crews create shoreline along Tule River to protect homes from flooding

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- City crews are working to create a shoreline on a stretch of the Tule River to protect several homes from flooding in Porterville.

The Public Works Department in Porterville is fighting a battle against erosion and other problems along the Tule River caused by storms in the last two weeks.

Nearly 7,000 tons of dirt and rocks have been placed along a stretch of the the river near Rio Vista Avenue.

"Since March 8th, we've had staff actively working in flood fight management, preparing sandbags, staging pumps in localized flooding areas," explained Porterville Public Works Director Michael Knight.

Knight says the work along the river is far from over.

"This is going to be a long-term project. There is going to be a lot of mitigation occurring up and down the channel. This is not the only issue we are dealing with," said Knight.

William Vickers lives along the river and says he's worried about how much water will be released from Lake Success.

So, he prepared by filling about 50 sandbags at one of the Tulare County Fire stations.

"The levee has taken a beating on that side," said Vickers. "If the levee goes, then I am going to protect my in-law's property. They are in their 70s."

Tulare County Fire says the community of Springville, near Porterville, has been evacuated and urges everyone near rivers to stay on high alert.

"Be vigilant, watch the rising water," said Tulare County Fire Cpt. Francisco Benitez. "When the warning is put out, it's for a reason. It means something is coming, so when a warning is out, get out."

Crews continue to work throughout the day to protect as many homes as possible along the river.