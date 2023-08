Tulare County Sheriff deputies are looking for a man who went missing at the Tule River.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The body of a man who had been reported missing in the Tule River has been recovered.

Deputies say 38-year-old William Moore went missing in the river back in May.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Swiftwater Dive Rescue Team recovered his body on Friday near Upper Globe Drive in Springville.

Moore's family has been notified.

