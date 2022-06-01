Tulsa shooting: At least 3 dead, multiple people injured at Oklahoma medical office: police

TULSA, Oklahoma -- At least three people are dead and multiple people are injured following a shooting at the Natalie Building at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Wednesday, according to police.Police received a call of a man walking with a rifle near a medical office. When police responded, they said it turned into an active shooter situation, according to Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg.When police entered the building, they found multiple people shot."Officers immediately rushed to the second floor where the shooting was taking place, when they got there they found a few people had been shot, a couple were dead at that time," Meulenberg told ABC News. "We also found at that time who we believe and still believe to be the shooter because he had a long rifle and a pistol with him."Tulsa police said the shooter is dead. It's unclear if he was shot by police, Meulenberg said.Police said they are going through the five-story medical complex room by room to secure the building."We are doing a meticulous floor-by-floor, room-by-room search ... It's calmed down. We're trying to connect people and we're hoping not to find any victims," Meulenberg said.The Tulsa Police Department said to stay away from the area and that reunification for families will be at Memorial High School on the west side of LaFortune Park.The White House released a statement Wednesday night in response to the shooting."President Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The White House is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support."So far in 2022 there have been 233 mass shootings as of June 1, including this one in Tulsa.The Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one with four or more people injured or killed, not including the perpetrator, counted, 693 mass shootings in 2021, 611 in 2020, and 417 in 2019.