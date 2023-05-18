Late hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur to be honored with street name in Oakland

The late Tupac Shakur will have a stretch of an Oakland street renamed for him after a unanimous vote by the city council.

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The late Tupac Shakur will have a stretch of an Oakland street renamed for him after a unanimous vote by the city council Tuesday.

MacArthur Boulevard between Grand Avenue and Van Buren Avenue will be renamed "Tupac Shakur Way."

Shakur was born in Harlem and later lived in Baltimore, Maryland; and in Marin City, California, but credited Oakland as the location where he got his "game" and launched his career, according to legislation authorizing the commemorative street renaming.

But his career took off in Oakland, where he first worked with the hip-hop group Digital Underground.

Commemorative plaques and signs signaling the change will be paid for by the Tupac Shakur Foundation.

Oakland has honored others with street names, including Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P. Newton and rapper and record producer Too Short.

Shakur was 25 when he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996.

The City Council legislation says the renamed part of the street will remind people of Shakur's contributions to Oakland and celebrate art and culture as a catalyst for societal change.

No timeline was provided for the name change.

