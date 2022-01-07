consumer reports

Consumer Reports: Tips for finding the best TV antennas

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Consumer Reports: Tips for finding the best TV antennas

TV antennas have come a long way since the days of rabbit ears covered in tin foil.

With more and more people dropping cable to cut down on expenses, antennas have become increasingly popular.

Chris Patterson and his family cut cable years ago and started using an antenna to watch pro sports and local news.

"There's no monthly fees, and you don't have to have any sort of contract with a cable company or any other company," Patterson said.

Consumer Reports recently tested indoor antennas of different shapes and sizes in urban and rural homes.

"In our tests, most models were able to receive dozens of free over-the-air channels," said Jim Willcox, Consumer Reports tech editor.

One that did well is the Winegard FlatWave Amped. It has a super-thin design you can mount on a wall or a window.

And some good news for bargain shoppers, "Our tests found little correlation between price and performance," Willcox said.

One example: this budget model from Naxa combines the rabbit-ears-and-loop design of classic antennas with more modern features.

No matter which antenna you choose, there are several factors that impact the number of channels you'll get--some you have control over, others you don't.

"Where you place your antenna can be really important. We suggest placing it as high as you can and preferably close to a window." Willcox said.

Other factors, like where you live and what's around your home, like buildings or trees, can also impact reception. That means you might have to try several models before finding the best antenna for your space. So Consumer Reports suggests you shop somewhere with free returns and exchanges.

As for Chris-he found another benefit to his antenna.

"A couple of years ago when there was a major storm, and the cable went out in town for a couple of days-if you had an antenna, you could still watch TV," Patterson said.

One last tip: rescan for channels every month or so because you might pick up some new stations you couldn't get earlier.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologycable televisiontelevisionconsumer reportsconsumer
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Reports: Tips to help you clean out your refrigerator
California sets gas price record for second day running
New report lists top most dangerous toys for kids this holiday season
Boppy newborn lounger pillows recalled after 8 infant deaths
TOP STORIES
Deputies investigating double homicide in Fresno County
Pres. Biden, Central Valley congressmen reflect on Capitol riot
1 year of jail for Fresno woman accused of helping husband abuse girl
Clovis police arrest couple for allegedly abusing 5-year-old child
Investigation underway after man found stabbed to death in Porterville
Washington marks a year since violent Jan. 6 insurrection
Clovis police find wanted parolee, thanks to residents and K9
Show More
Driver accused of hitting man with vehicle during fight in Merced
Couple with COVID-19 dies while holding hands
Fresno recovery center sees increase in patients during new year
Fresno Unified offering free COVID testing for students
Crews battle dangerous fire in central Fresno apartment complex
More TOP STORIES News