Twin boys, 6, and 9-year-old sister fatally struck at school bus stop in Indiana

Three siblings were struck and killed and another child was injured at a school bus stop in Indiana Tuesday morning, Indiana State Police said.

The children were hit while boarding a bus near 4600 N State Road 25 in Rochester in Fulton County, police said. Rochester is located about 60 miles west of Fort Wayne.

Police said the children were two 6-year-old twin boys and their 9-year-old sister. An 11-year-old boy was airlifted to a hospital in Fort Wayne Ind. The 11-year-old boy is not related to the other children.

The 24-year-old driver stopped at the scene and she is cooperating, police said.


"When the children's father had to make identification of his children, that was just gut-wrenching," said Indiana State Police Sergeant Tony Slocum. "We saw tears today and our hearts just go out to them because most of us have children and we can't imagine the pain that he felt today. It was heartbreaking."

The school said in a statement, "Our school corporation has suffered a tragedy this morning. We have learned of three student fatalities and one student seriously injured and airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital as they were hit by a vehicle while boarding their bus.

We have deployed all school counselors to meet the emotional needs of our staff, students and parents.

We are awaiting to learn more confirmed details but wish to ask the community to come together to pray for the families, our students and our staff."



Police did not immediately release details on the incident.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates
