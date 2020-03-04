food

Twisted Masala food truck opens to public

By
The fragrant smell of spices and vegetables are sizzling inside of new food truck Twisted Masala.

"I love seeing people's reactions, especially when they open the box. It's like Christmas all over again," said owner Gurvinder Sandhu.

Sandhu and Amanda Vogel are the proud owners of one of Fresno's newest food trucks and food styles.

"We serve fusion-style food. We took spices from all over the world, and we made it into our own blend," Vogel said. "We have burritos, tacos and bowls. That's the only thing traditional about it. We have proteins for every walk of life from vegan to vegetarian, pescetrain and meat lovers."

The couple left their corporate jobs to launch their food truck.

"They used to be like 'ah another sales rep' and now they see me smile and say 'food, yes'! So the change in the demeanor in people is amazing," Vogel said.

The two cook everything from scratch as they make their homemade red chicken bowls and fish burritos.

They have a secret sauce to their business.

"Dad's seasonings, mom's love and our care. We make sure that everything we eat off of this plate is for us as well," Sandhu said. "It's not just that we are serving customers. This food goes to our house as well."

Since opening in February, they've already gotten a following,

"My favorite is their fish salad or fish burrito. Definitely anything with fish. Their chicken is killer, but the fish does it for me," said Sahiv Tiwana of Fresno.

The parents of two have big plans for the future.

"We want to open up multiple trucks, and we want to mass market our sauces. We make them vegan and normal. We want them to be able to put it on their own choice of protein. I put mine on steak," Vogel said.

You can find Twisted Marsala's location throughout on their Instagram. They will have a community day from 11 am - 1 pm. off Hamilton in between Armstrong and Temperance.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfresnobusinessfoodfood truckfresno
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FOOD
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Chicago chef hosts cannabis dinner parties
Pop-up pantry provides free food in Merced
Central Valley receives tasty donation to help community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News