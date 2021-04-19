Generator stolen from local food truck vendor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local food truck vendor is struggling to stay open after their generator was stolen.You can typically find Twisted Masala at food truck events around town.They also run their catering and meal preparation business out of the truck.Now, owners say operations are limited after their vital power source was stolen sometime between 5 and 6 Sunday morning.They are forced to keep the truck hooked up to their home so their food doesn't spoil.Owner Amanda Vogel believes the generator will likely be resold for a profit and wants to see more accountability for the sales that people make through apps and sites like Offer Up or Craigslist."There needs to be some validity to the sales," she said. "Anyone can sell anything on there without proof of purchase, so someone who stole our generator is going to sell it on one of those websites or to someone locally and they are going to make a profit off of it."Amanda says a police report was filed, but the lack of surveillance video is making the search for a suspect difficult.The owners of Twisted Masala are offering a $2,000 reward for the return of the generator -- no questions asked.They say it's a Honda EU7000 model with 1,700 hours on it.