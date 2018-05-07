Two alarm fire at Southeast Fresno apartment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3441966" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Fresno Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in Southeast Fresno.

The Fresno Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire in Southeast Fresno.Officials say that seven units were heavily damaged in the fire and seven families have been displaced. Thankfully, nobody was injured and everyone is accounted for.The fire broke out around 8:30 pm Monday night near E Beck Avenue and S Argyle Avenue.Fire investigators believe that there may have been a delay in calling 911 because by the time firefighters arrived, the apartments had widespread fire and several empty fire extinguishers were found nearby.The fire started on the ground floor of the two-story complex, and the flames worked their way up the building.Witnesses say they heard at least two explosions during the fire. Fire investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire to start.