2-alarm house fire in Northeast Fresno displaces family

Saturday, September 23, 2023 7:41PM
Fresno City firefighters are investigating what caused an early morning house fire in Northeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City firefighters are investigating what caused an early morning house fire in Northeast Fresno.

According to Fresno City Fire, the family smelled smoke around 4:30 a.m. Saturday in their home on Monticello Circle and East Shepherd Avenue.

A second alarm was raised within 10 minutes of the initial call.

32 firefighters from Fresno City and Fresno County Fire responded to the scene.

The fire was declared under control within 45 minutes of the initial call.

Crews remained on scene for several hours.

Everyone inside was able to get out and no injuries were reported.

