Two arrested in Chowchilla child murder case

Chowchilla Police say 39-year-old Cornell Jackson was in possession of meth when he was arrested for beating a child. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Cornell Jackson, 39, and Monica Meza, 35, were arrested in Chowchilla for beating and killing a two-year-old child.

Police say Jackson called 911 and told them he was on the way to the hospital with a drowning victim, but then stopped when he was asked to give his address.

"Ultimately he stopped at a local gas station in Madera where he left the victim, along with two other minors, and left the scene," said Chowchilla Police Department Lt. Jeff Palmer.

Police say the child died at a Madera Hospital after investigating, they knew the child was a victim of a homicide.

"There were multiple injuries in multiple areas of the child," said Lt. Palmer.

Palmer says Jackson is a family member, and the couple was temporarily taking care of the child.

Authorities' say they lived in an apartment north of Chowchilla. Action News went to the apartment complex where neighbors say the couple lived and claim to have heard a child screaming Monday afternoon.

Jackson was arrested on multiple charges including torture, murder, and assault of a child causing death, Meza was booked on child endangerment charges.
