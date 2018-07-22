Two burglars attempt to steal from retired police officer

Two burglars were at the wrong house when they tried stealing from a retired Fresno Police officer Sunday afternoon.Authorities say it happened at a northwest Fresno at a home on Hughes and Emerson Avenues.According to police, the retired officer was coming home from church and had just pulled into his driveway as the two suspects were leaving with a laptop and gardening tools.The homeowner then got out of his car to confront one of the men, which quickly led to a physical altercation."At that point, the husband retrieved a firearm that he carried on his person and fired two rounds from his handgun into the ground," said Fresno Police Lt. David Ramsey.Both suspects immediately dropped all of the property and took off towards a canal bank north of Ashlan.Police later caught up with one of them.Nicholas Orona, 32, was arrested for residential burglary, possession of burglary tools and strong-armed robbery.Police say the second suspect took off on a stolen bike. He was wearing black shorts, black shoes, and a white tank top.No one was injured in the shooting.