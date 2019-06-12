Two cars destroyed in Central Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. -- Firefighters are investigating to determine the cause of a house fire that broke out in Central Fresno.The fire was reported just before 4 p.m. near Princeton and Archie.When crews arrived they found heavy flames in the garage and carport.Officials said two cars were damaged. At one point, the flames almost spread to a nearby power pole and the house next door.Firefighters said the toughest obstacle was the weather."We consider the elevated heat of the day (an) increased risk to our firefighters as far as heat exposure," said Battalion Chief Bob Camp. "Make sure we have enough people on the scene that we can cycle through the work. Make sure that we send all of our firefighters home safe at the end of the shift."The power to both homes has been shut down as firefighters work to survey the damage.No one was injured.