Two people are dead after a head-on crash at Leonard and Shields in Fresno County.

Two people are dead after a head-on crash at Leonard and Shields in Fresno County. That's just about a mile south of Clovis East High School.The California Highway Patrol says a sedan and a semi truck collided at around 3:30 pm on Thursday.Two people in the sedan are both deceased.The CHP and the Fresno County Sheriff's Department are on scene and are advising motorists to avoid the area.