Two dead, two critically injured, including one year old child after Madera County crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Two people are dead, and two more are critically injured, including a one-year-old child, after an accident in Madera County.

By and Ricky Courtney
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Two people are dead, and two more are critically injured, including a one-year-old child, after an accident in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened near Avenue 9 and Road 40 at around 6 pm on Thursday.

VIDEO: Update on fatal crash from California Highway Patrol


An Acura Legend sedan was traveling eastbound on Avenue 9 when it crossed over the center line and slammed into a Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV that was traveling westbound.

A single driver was in the sedan, he was critically injured and has been taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Downtown Fresno.

There were a man and woman in the front of the SUV, neither were wearing seatbelts and were killed in the crash. A one-year-old child in the back of the SUV was critically injured and was rushed to the nearby Valley Children's Hospital for treatment.

Investigators say that there was a strong odor of marijuana and an alcohol bottle in the Acura Legend sedan. They also say it is not clear if the toddler's safety seat was properly secured in the SUV.

This story will be updated.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dui crashDUItraffic fatalitiesMadera County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News