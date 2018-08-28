Two earthquakes strike La Verne, felt all over Southland

EMBED </>More Videos

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit near LaVerne and was felt all over the Southland.

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck a little more than 2 miles north of La Verne Tuesday, and residents all over the Southland reported feeling the temblor.

Residents reported feeling a shake from the San Fernando Valley all the way to Orange and Riverside Counties.

People said they felt the jolt in Beverly Hills, Glendale, Inglewood, the San Gabriel Valley, parts of the San Fernando Valley, West Covina, Fontana, Ontario, Montclair and Irvine.

Caltech reported that people near the epicenter said the quake felt like a violent shake.

No reports of damage were reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
earthquakeSan Fernando ValleyOntarioLa VerneOrange CountyLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News