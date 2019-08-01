house fire

Two families displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pair of families are in temporary housing after a fire destroyed a vacant home and then spread next door to a duplex.

It happened Wednesday night around 10:30 p.m. on Mono and Sixth in Southeast Fresno.

Firefighters say the vacant home was engulfed in flames when they arrived jumping over to burn the neighboring building.

Two families living in the duplex were able to escape the fire safely.

It gutted the house, and the duplex sustained damage to about half the building.

The Red Cross is helping the displaced families with a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters say they received reports of homeless activity in the area.
