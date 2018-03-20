Two Fresno Police motorcycle officers injured in crash

Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, investigators say the driver of a Nissan Titan pulled out in front two motorcycle officers on Fresno Street at Lewis Street in Central Fresno. Both of the veteran officers were thrown from their bikes and hit the passenger side of the truck.Both officers were awake and alert when emergency crews arrived. One of the officers had leg pain and the other had abdominal pain. They are being treated at Community Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.Police say the driver of the pickup truck, 47-year-old Arturo Gutierrez, was not injured and was cooperating with investigators. He has not been cited, but the investigation is ongoing.