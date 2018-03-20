FRESNO

Two Fresno Police motorcycle officers injured in crash

(Sontaya Rose)

Police say a pickup truck pulled out in front of two motorcycle officers, causing both officers to crash into the truck.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Just before 1 p.m. on Tuesday, investigators say the driver of a Nissan Titan pulled out in front two motorcycle officers on Fresno Street at Lewis Street in Central Fresno. Both of the veteran officers were thrown from their bikes and hit the passenger side of the truck.

Both officers were awake and alert when emergency crews arrived. One of the officers had leg pain and the other had abdominal pain. They are being treated at Community Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.



Police say the driver of the pickup truck, 47-year-old Arturo Gutierrez, was not injured and was cooperating with investigators. He has not been cited, but the investigation is ongoing.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fresno police departmenttrafficfresnoFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO
Big Fresno Fair beefs up security
Fresno pedestrian safety concerns grow after weekend fatalities
Man arrested for jumping on Fresno Police car dies
Thieves using a new technique at the gas station called "sliding"
Jury hears closing arguments in murder trial
More fresno
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News