Two Hanford P.D. officers crash during high-speed pursuit on HWY 99, suspect arrested

Two Hanford police officers were involved in a crash while pursuing a robbery suspect Thursday night, according to the CHP.CHP says Hanford Police officers were responding to a shoplifting call at a business earlier in the night. When they arrived, they contacted the suspect who sped off in his car. A pursuit started and made its way on to Highway 99 where the suspect reached speeds up to 120 mph.During that pursuit, one of the officers rear-ended another officer's vehicle, sending it into a nearby field. The suspect continued on Highway 99 for about a mile when officers say he tried to pass another car and lost control, crashing into a wall. That's when a third officer involved in the chase was able to arrest the man.Both officers involved in the crash received minor injuries and are expected to be okay.The suspect has been taken to the Tulare County Jail where he's expected to face several charges.