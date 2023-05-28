A man and a woman are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following an ejection crash in Selma.

Two hospitalized following ejection crash into Selma home

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Selma.

California Highway Patrol officers were called to Dinuba Avenue and Fancher Street for a report of a crash just after 4 am. Sunday.

Investigators say a car was traveling down Dinuba Avenue at high speeds when the driver crashed into a parked car and then hit a house.

The two people inside the car -- a man and a 23-year-old woman -- were both ejected.

They were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

No one else was injured but the house was damaged in the crash.

It's unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.