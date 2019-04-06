Two injured in Merced shooting overnight

Merced police are looking for the suspects who shot and injured two people late Friday night.Police say they found two victims in the area of Laurel Avenue near Pine Street at about 10:30 p.m.A 35-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to his upper body. Paramedics airlifted him to a Modesto hospital in critical condition.A 26-year-old woman also suffered a gunshot wound to her left leg. Paramedics took her to Mercy Hospital in Merced for treatment.Officers searched the area for suspects, but so far they haven't made any arrests.