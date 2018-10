Officers say, Estevan Trevino, 33, and Evan Souza, 28, broke into and stole items from Gilbert Lee Construction in southwest Fresno.Officers found copper tubing along Highway 99, which they believe was taken from the business.Once police caught up to Souza and Trevino, the suspects both admitted to breaking into the business.They were both arrested and are now in the Fresno County Jail on multiple charges -- including burglary and felony vandalism.