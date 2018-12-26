Fresno Police officers tell Action News two people showed up at Community Regional Medical Center around 9 p.m. on Wednesday with gunshot wounds.When Officers and detectives arrived they spoke to the two men who claimed the shooting happened in the area of Belmont and First .Officers haven't been able to find any type of crime scene at this time.Police say the two men are in their twenties and are both expected to survive their injuries.They do not have a suspect description at this time.