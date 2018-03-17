Two men steal car as it warms up

A reminder to be vigilant about heating up your car in the morning.Steven Her of Fresno sent us this video in hopes of preventing others from falling victim to car thieves.Her was warming up his car this morning as he prepared to go work at Hoover High School.Her went inside for a couple of minutes and when he came back outside, his car was gone.Luckily he caught the suspects on surveillance video.The two men are seen walking down the street when they spot the car, jump in, and speed off.Fresno police say they are investigating.